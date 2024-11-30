Left Menu

Georgia's European Aspirations: Protest and Political Turmoil

Thousands in Georgia protested the government's pause on EU negotiations, leading to clashes with police. The move follows a disputed election seen under Russian influence. President Zourabichvili joined the protests, denouncing election rigging. Tensions rise as EU lawmakers demand a rerun and possible sanctions.

Georgia's European Aspirations: Protest and Political Turmoil
Mass protests erupted in Georgia as demonstrators voiced outrage against the government's decision to halt EU accession talks, sparking intense confrontations with police.

The suspension came after controversial elections, which saw accusations of Russian interference, igniting a boycott by opposition parties and international criticism.

In response, President Salome Zourabichvili criticized the government for undermining democratic values and urged restraint in handling protesters. Tensions remain high amid EU calls for a new election and potential sanctions on Georgia.

