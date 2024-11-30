Georgia's European Aspirations: Protest and Political Turmoil

Mass protests erupted in Georgia as demonstrators voiced outrage against the government's decision to halt EU accession talks, sparking intense confrontations with police.

The suspension came after controversial elections, which saw accusations of Russian interference, igniting a boycott by opposition parties and international criticism.

In response, President Salome Zourabichvili criticized the government for undermining democratic values and urged restraint in handling protesters. Tensions remain high amid EU calls for a new election and potential sanctions on Georgia.

(With inputs from agencies.)