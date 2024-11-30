Left Menu

Nuclear Tests: Russia's Pondering Resurgence Amid U.S. Tensions

A senior Russian diplomat raises concerns over potential nuclear weapons tests by Moscow, citing hostile U.S. policies. While Russia has refrained from testing since 1990, recent shifts in its nuclear doctrine lower the threshold for a strike, considering escalating Western support for Ukraine.

30-11-2024
Russia may resume nuclear weapons tests amid rising tensions with the U.S., a senior diplomat has indicated. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted by TASS news agency, confirming the issue is under consideration.

Ryabkov suggested the complex geopolitical situation necessitates ongoing assessments. Moscow's last test was in 1990, but President Vladimir Putin adjusted nuclear policies, citing Western escalation in support of Ukraine.

Under new doctrine, Russia may consider nuclear strikes following conventional attacks threatening its sovereignty. The change aligns with U.S. permissions for Ukraine's Western missile use against Russia, with testing facilities located on Novaya Zemlya, a former Soviet site.

