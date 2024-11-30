Nuclear Tests: Russia's Pondering Resurgence Amid U.S. Tensions

Russia may resume nuclear weapons tests amid rising tensions with the U.S., a senior diplomat has indicated. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted by TASS news agency, confirming the issue is under consideration.

Ryabkov suggested the complex geopolitical situation necessitates ongoing assessments. Moscow's last test was in 1990, but President Vladimir Putin adjusted nuclear policies, citing Western escalation in support of Ukraine.

Under new doctrine, Russia may consider nuclear strikes following conventional attacks threatening its sovereignty. The change aligns with U.S. permissions for Ukraine's Western missile use against Russia, with testing facilities located on Novaya Zemlya, a former Soviet site.

