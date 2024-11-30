Left Menu

Syria's Strategic Military Maneuver in Aleppo

The Syrian military has declared a temporary withdrawal in Aleppo to prepare for a counterattack against insurgents, whom they label as terrorists. This follows recent battles in Aleppo and Idlib resulting in numerous casualties. The move is seen as a strategic military adjustment.

Updated: 30-11-2024 15:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Syrian military has announced a temporary troop withdrawal in Aleppo to strategize a counteroffensive against insurgents they label as 'terrorists'.

In a statement on Saturday, the military highlighted the intense battles fought in Aleppo and Idlib, indicating significant casualties among Syrian soldiers.

This move underscores a strategic shift as Syria attempts to regain control amidst escalating violence in the region.

