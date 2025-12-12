Kupiansk Counteroffensive: Ukraine Claims Strategic Gains
Ukrainian forces report significant advances in Kupiansk, countering Russian claims of control. President Zelenskiy visits the area, highlighting its importance for Ukraine's diplomatic efforts. Ukrainian troops have reportedly encircled Russian soldiers. Russia has not confirmed these claims, and independent verification is pending.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:57 IST
Ukrainian forces announced they have regained control of parts of the northeastern town of Kupiansk and encircled Russian troops. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised the military operation, citing its significance for strengthening Ukraine's diplomatic efforts.
In a recorded video, Zelenskiy was seen in Kupiansk, emphasizing the strategic importance of achieving military success for broader diplomatic leverage.
Ukrainian military sources report that Russian troops in Kupiansk are isolated, with supply lines cut, although Russia has not acknowledged these developments. Latest battlefield maps corroborate Ukraine's control over several areas.
ALSO READ
Erdogan Pushes for Partial Ceasefire in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
Thailand's Snap Election Showdown: Political Drama Unfolds Amidst Border Conflict
EU to Freeze Russian Assets Amid Tensions Over Ukraine Conflict
Thailand-Cambodia Conflict Persists Amid Diplomatic Efforts
Nationalism Drives Thai PM's Election Strategy Amid Cambodia Border Conflict