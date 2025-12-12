Left Menu

Kupiansk Counteroffensive: Ukraine Claims Strategic Gains

Ukrainian forces report significant advances in Kupiansk, countering Russian claims of control. President Zelenskiy visits the area, highlighting its importance for Ukraine's diplomatic efforts. Ukrainian troops have reportedly encircled Russian soldiers. Russia has not confirmed these claims, and independent verification is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:57 IST
Ukrainian forces announced they have regained control of parts of the northeastern town of Kupiansk and encircled Russian troops. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised the military operation, citing its significance for strengthening Ukraine's diplomatic efforts.

In a recorded video, Zelenskiy was seen in Kupiansk, emphasizing the strategic importance of achieving military success for broader diplomatic leverage.

Ukrainian military sources report that Russian troops in Kupiansk are isolated, with supply lines cut, although Russia has not acknowledged these developments. Latest battlefield maps corroborate Ukraine's control over several areas.

