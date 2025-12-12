Ukrainian forces announced they have regained control of parts of the northeastern town of Kupiansk and encircled Russian troops. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised the military operation, citing its significance for strengthening Ukraine's diplomatic efforts.

In a recorded video, Zelenskiy was seen in Kupiansk, emphasizing the strategic importance of achieving military success for broader diplomatic leverage.

Ukrainian military sources report that Russian troops in Kupiansk are isolated, with supply lines cut, although Russia has not acknowledged these developments. Latest battlefield maps corroborate Ukraine's control over several areas.