Violence in Chattogram: Arrests in Lawyer's Murder Case

Nine individuals have been apprehended following the murder of assistant public prosecutor Saiful Islam during violent clashes in Bangladesh's Chattogram. The violence erupted after Hindu community leader Chinmoy Krishna Das was jailed. Nationwide outrage ensued, demanding strict actions and discussions on banning ISKCON Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 30-11-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 15:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic turn of events, police in Bangladesh's southeastern port city of Chattogram have arrested nine individuals after the murder of a lawyer amid recent violence. The accused include members of the minority Hindu community's cleanliness workforce.

The tensions flared when assistant public prosecutor Saiful Islam was killed during clashes between security forces and followers of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, who faced sedition charges. Das's denial of bail had intensified the unrest.

Nationwide protests have erupted, with legal and political entities demanding justice for Islam and some even calling for a ban on ISKCON Bangladesh, though the organization denies any involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

