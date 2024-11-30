Rebels' Strategic Advance: Aleppo's Unyielding Struggle

In a significant development within the longstanding Syrian civil war, insurgents led by Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham have infiltrated large parts of Aleppo city. This surprise offensive has prompted a critical response from the Syrian military, leading to a strategic redeployment of their forces.

The Syrian army's public acknowledgment comes amidst intense combat, as government forces aim to fortify defense lines to safeguard both civilian and military lives. Despite aggressive bombardment, insurgents have remained unable to establish firm positions in Aleppo city.

With Russian and Syrian warplanes targeting insurgents, this escalation represents the most formidable challenge to President Bashar al-Assad in recent years, underscoring ongoing tensions and geopolitical complexities since the civil war's onset in 2011.

