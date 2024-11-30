Left Menu

Rebels' Strategic Advance: Aleppo's Unyielding Struggle

Syrian military forces faced a significant challenge when Islamist rebels infiltrated large areas of Aleppo city, prompting the army to redeploy and counter the insurgent assault. This marks a major escalation in the Syrian civil war, previously stalled since 2020, and highlights ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Updated: 30-11-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 15:47 IST
In a significant development within the longstanding Syrian civil war, insurgents led by Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham have infiltrated large parts of Aleppo city. This surprise offensive has prompted a critical response from the Syrian military, leading to a strategic redeployment of their forces.

The Syrian army's public acknowledgment comes amidst intense combat, as government forces aim to fortify defense lines to safeguard both civilian and military lives. Despite aggressive bombardment, insurgents have remained unable to establish firm positions in Aleppo city.

With Russian and Syrian warplanes targeting insurgents, this escalation represents the most formidable challenge to President Bashar al-Assad in recent years, underscoring ongoing tensions and geopolitical complexities since the civil war's onset in 2011.

