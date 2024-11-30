Rallying Against the Waqf Amendment: Protest in Kolkata

In a fervent gathering on Sunday, the TMC Minority Cell rallied in Kolkata opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill. Critics, including TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, accused the BJP-led central government of disregarding the Constitution, asserting it was pushing the bill without consulting state authorities.

The contentious bill, seeking to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, aims to enhance transparency and accountability within Waqf Boards, including mandatory female inclusion. Opponents fear its implications on the federal structure and allege it's a ploy to seize Muslim properties and polarize society.

Rally speakers Firhad Hakim and Mosarraf Hossain echoed these sentiments, highlighting a conspiracy to destabilize. The bill, listed for the Winter Session of Parliament, awaits further review by the Joint Parliamentary Committee, amid calls for prolonging deliberations.

(With inputs from agencies.)