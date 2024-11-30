Diplomatic Tensions Rise Amid Bangladesh-India Row: A New Reality

The diplomatic turmoil between Bangladesh and India is escalating, following the controversial arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Dhaka. The incident has laid bare long-standing concerns, as Bangladesh urges India to address these issues to protect bilateral interests.

Acknowledging a shift in relations post-August 5, Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain highlighted that while the former Bangladeshi government addressed India's concerns, the reciprocal action has been lacking. Amid this backdrop, deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India, intensifying bilateral tensions.

Bilateral talks remain a priority, as Bangladesh strives for unity on foreign policy to alleviate tensions, emphasizes Hossain. Meanwhile, India's External Affairs Minister raised concerns in Parliament regarding the safety of minorities, urging Bangladesh's interim government to curb rising extremist violence.

