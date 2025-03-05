Left Menu

Bangladesh Seeks Extradition of Sheikh Hasina Amidst Human Rights Charges

Bangladesh's interim government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, seeks the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India on charges of crimes against humanity. Despite sending formal requests, no official response has been received from India. Hasina denies allegations, calling them politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 05-03-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 16:26 IST
Bangladesh Seeks Extradition of Sheikh Hasina Amidst Human Rights Charges
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's interim government, under Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, is pushing for the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India, accusing her of crimes against humanity, according to reports from the state-run BSS news agency.

In an interview with Sky News, Yunus expressed disappointment over India's lack of response to the formal requests for Hasina's extradition. Hasina, who has been in India since August last year, faces trial for alleged human rights abuses, charges she vehemently denies.

The Bangladeshi government has issued arrest warrants against Hasina, claiming she used her security forces for abductions and killings of activists. Despite the controversy, Yunus remains steadfast that Hasina will face court proceedings, either in Bangladesh or in absentia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

AI failures are predictable - and preventable

The WEIRD AI divide: Why some nations trust AI while others don’t

Tech or tyranny? AI ethics under fire in disability rights debate

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025