Bangladesh Seeks Extradition of Sheikh Hasina Amidst Human Rights Charges

Bangladesh's interim government, under Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, is pushing for the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India, accusing her of crimes against humanity, according to reports from the state-run BSS news agency.

In an interview with Sky News, Yunus expressed disappointment over India's lack of response to the formal requests for Hasina's extradition. Hasina, who has been in India since August last year, faces trial for alleged human rights abuses, charges she vehemently denies.

The Bangladeshi government has issued arrest warrants against Hasina, claiming she used her security forces for abductions and killings of activists. Despite the controversy, Yunus remains steadfast that Hasina will face court proceedings, either in Bangladesh or in absentia.

(With inputs from agencies.)