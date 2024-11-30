Aleppo Under Siege: Rebel Forces Challenge Syrian Army

The Syrian army is grappling with a significant offensive by rebels in Aleppo, marking the fiercest challenge to President Bashar al-Assad in years. The surprise assault by Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham has destabilized a previously stagnant civil war front, invigorating battles near the Turkish border.

Rebel forces have seized large portions of Aleppo, which had been under government control since 2016. Their presence in urban sites like Saadallah al-Jabiri Square signifies a substantial incursion. In reaction, the Syrian military is preparing a counteroffensive to reclaim the city and its outskirts.

The resurgence of conflict in Syria adds to regional discord, as tensions persist in Gaza and Lebanon. Russian and Syrian jets have been retaliating against insurgents, with Moscow deeming the attacks a breach of Syria's sovereignty. The United Nations and involved nations emphasize the need for de-escalation to avoid broader instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)