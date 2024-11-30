Presidents Unite to Mediate Horn of Africa Dispute

In a bid to stabilize the Horn of Africa, Kenyan President William Ruto and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni have committed to mediating a tense dispute between Ethiopia and Somalia. This disagreement centers around Ethiopia's plans to construct a port in Somaliland, a move that has irked Somalia as it could pave the way for Somaliland's recognition as a sovereign state.

Somaliland, although self-governing since 1991, has not been acknowledged internationally as an independent nation. Ethiopia's port ambitions have inadvertently pushed Somalia closer to Egypt and Eritrea, both of which have longstanding quarrels with Ethiopia over issues such as the massive hydroelectric project on the Nile River.

Despite previous failed attempts to settle the matter in Turkey, Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi remains optimistic about Turkey's ongoing mediation. However, Ethiopian officials remain reticent to comment. The delicate geopolitical balance in the Horn of Africa necessitates rapid diplomatic efforts to prevent further regional instability.

