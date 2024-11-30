Left Menu

Iran and Russia Unite in Support for Syria Amid Escalating Conflict

The foreign ministers of Iran and Russia have voiced support for Syria amidst a major rebel group attack. They claim these attacks are part of a destabilization plan by Israel and the U.S. and emphasized the need for joint efforts to stabilize Syria.

Updated: 30-11-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 20:45 IST
Iran and Russia Unite in Support for Syria Amid Escalating Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a show of international alignment, Iranian and Russian foreign ministers declared their backing for Syria in the face of a significant rebel offensive. The announcement came as state media revealed that the Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, had spoken to his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.

According to Iranian state outlets, the conversation centered around allegations that the rebel attacks were orchestrated as part of an Israeli-U.S. plot to destabilize the region. The sentiment was echoed by Russia's foreign ministry, which highlighted the perilous escalation in Syria, especially in the Aleppo and Idlib provinces.

The ministers concluded with a consensus on the urgency to enhance collaborative efforts to bring stability to the war-torn country. Russia's Lavrov also discussed the situation with Turkey's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, underscoring the complex geopolitics at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

