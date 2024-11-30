Iran and Russia Unite in Support for Syria Amid Escalating Conflict

In a show of international alignment, Iranian and Russian foreign ministers declared their backing for Syria in the face of a significant rebel offensive. The announcement came as state media revealed that the Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, had spoken to his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.

According to Iranian state outlets, the conversation centered around allegations that the rebel attacks were orchestrated as part of an Israeli-U.S. plot to destabilize the region. The sentiment was echoed by Russia's foreign ministry, which highlighted the perilous escalation in Syria, especially in the Aleppo and Idlib provinces.

The ministers concluded with a consensus on the urgency to enhance collaborative efforts to bring stability to the war-torn country. Russia's Lavrov also discussed the situation with Turkey's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, underscoring the complex geopolitics at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)