Desperate Search Continues for Missing Laishram Kamalbabu Singh

The search for the missing 56-year-old Laishram Kamalbabu Singh intensifies as the Joint Action Committee (JAC) calls on the Army and police for swift action. With search operations underway, hopes for a breakthrough continue to mount.

Lourembam Anita Devi of the JAC reported ongoing efforts in collaboration with the Kangpokpi district police and the Army from Leimakhong Camp. Despite the operational activity since November 25, Kamalbabu's whereabouts remain unknown, prompting continued public protests.

Protestors at Kanto Sabal in Imphal West demand immediate action, while organizations like the Committee on Tribal Unity and the Leimakhong Area Protection Committee denounce the abduction. Appeals have been made to the alleged kidnappers for Kamalbabu's release on humanitarian grounds.

