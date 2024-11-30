Left Menu

Desperate Search Continues for Missing Laishram Kamalbabu Singh

A Joint Action Committee is pressing the Army and police for tangible results in the ongoing search for 56-year-old Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, kidnapped in Kangpokpi district. Sit-in protests and appeals to purported abductors emphasize the family's plight and urge governmental intervention for his safe return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 20:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The search for the missing 56-year-old Laishram Kamalbabu Singh intensifies as the Joint Action Committee (JAC) calls on the Army and police for swift action. With search operations underway, hopes for a breakthrough continue to mount.

Lourembam Anita Devi of the JAC reported ongoing efforts in collaboration with the Kangpokpi district police and the Army from Leimakhong Camp. Despite the operational activity since November 25, Kamalbabu's whereabouts remain unknown, prompting continued public protests.

Protestors at Kanto Sabal in Imphal West demand immediate action, while organizations like the Committee on Tribal Unity and the Leimakhong Area Protection Committee denounce the abduction. Appeals have been made to the alleged kidnappers for Kamalbabu's release on humanitarian grounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

