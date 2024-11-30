Left Menu

NC Condemns Mosque Survey Petitions Threatening Communal Harmony

The National Conference condemned petitions calling for surveys of mosques and shrines, warning they could disrupt national harmony. Showkat Mir emphasized the unity symbolized by sites like Khawaja Moin Ud Din Chisti's shrine, urging protection of sacred places and adherence to the Places of Worship Act, 1991 to maintain peace.

Updated: 30-11-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 21:36 IST
On Saturday, the National Conference (NC) expressed strong disapproval of recent petitions demanding surveys of mosques and Muslim shrines across India.

Showkat Mir, NC's provincial president in Kashmir, voiced his 'deep concern' over this surge in petitions, stating they could threaten the nation's peaceful coexistence.

Highlighting the revered Khawaja Moin Ud Din Chisti shrine in Ajmer, Mir emphasized unity, cautioning against divisive claims about religious sites, and urged adherence to the Places of Worship Act, 1991 to preserve India's communal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

