NC Condemns Mosque Survey Petitions Threatening Communal Harmony

On Saturday, the National Conference (NC) expressed strong disapproval of recent petitions demanding surveys of mosques and Muslim shrines across India.

Showkat Mir, NC's provincial president in Kashmir, voiced his 'deep concern' over this surge in petitions, stating they could threaten the nation's peaceful coexistence.

Highlighting the revered Khawaja Moin Ud Din Chisti shrine in Ajmer, Mir emphasized unity, cautioning against divisive claims about religious sites, and urged adherence to the Places of Worship Act, 1991 to preserve India's communal harmony.

