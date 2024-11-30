Turbulent Waters: Tensions Rise After Kosovo Canal Explosion

In a significant development, Kosovo's Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla announced the arrest of eight suspects following an explosion at a critical canal supplying water to two major power plants. The event, described as a 'terrorist act' by Kosovo, escalates tensions with neighboring Serbia.

According to police commander Gazmend Hoxha, the arrested individuals are accused of orchestrating and executing the attack. Investigations reveal that 15 to 20 kilos of explosives were used, and a subsequent police raid uncovered a substantial cache of military equipment linked to a local Serb organization declared as terrorist by Kosovo.

The incident intensifies the fraught relationship between Kosovo and Serbia, particularly in the Serb-majority north, where recognition of Kosovo's independence remains contentious. Amidst rising security concerns, NATO condemned the attack and committed to maintaining peacekeeping efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)