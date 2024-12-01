Sectarian Strife Escalates in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kurram District in Turmoil

Sectarian violence continues to escalate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, where the death toll has reached 130. Clashes between the Alizai and Bagan tribes in Kurram district have persisted for the eleventh day, despite recent ceasefire attempts.

The conflict began on November 22 following an attack on passenger vans near Parachinar, which initially claimed 47 lives. Fatalities from these clashes rose to 57. The continuous violence has led to a scarcity of essential supplies as major roads remain blocked.

Efforts to broker peace, such as a ceasefire by provincial officials, have so far failed. Authorities are hopeful for progress in restoring peace and reopening transport routes, amid deployment of security forces in affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)