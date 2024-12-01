Left Menu

Sectarian Strife Escalates in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kurram District in Turmoil

Sectarian violence in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has claimed 130 lives as clashes between Alizai and Bagan tribes in Kurram district persist. Despite multiple ceasefire attempts, violence continues, leading to road closures and shortages of essential supplies. Authorities remain hopeful for peace and resumption of transport routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 01-12-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 17:27 IST
Sectarian Strife Escalates in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kurram District in Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Sectarian violence continues to escalate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, where the death toll has reached 130. Clashes between the Alizai and Bagan tribes in Kurram district have persisted for the eleventh day, despite recent ceasefire attempts.

The conflict began on November 22 following an attack on passenger vans near Parachinar, which initially claimed 47 lives. Fatalities from these clashes rose to 57. The continuous violence has led to a scarcity of essential supplies as major roads remain blocked.

Efforts to broker peace, such as a ceasefire by provincial officials, have so far failed. Authorities are hopeful for progress in restoring peace and reopening transport routes, amid deployment of security forces in affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024