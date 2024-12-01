Tensions Escalate as Idlib Suffers Strikes

Russian and Syrian jets targeted the city of Idlib on Sunday, resulting in at least seven casualties and numerous injuries, according to rescue workers. The attack hit a residential area in the rebel-held city, which houses about four million people.

The strikes are part of a larger military operation to push back insurgents who recently took over Aleppo. President Bashar al-Assad stated the government would use force to suppress the rebels. The conflict, ongoing since 2011, saw renewed tensions as insurgents, backed by Turkey and including groups designated as terrorists, continue to challenge Assad's forces.

Inside Aleppo, civilians are evacuating amidst fears of a repeated large-scale bombing. Syrian government forces, previously in control of Aleppo, are regrouping with reinforcements, amid claims of lost territory by rebel sources. Meanwhile, allied Iranian militias struggle to curb the rebel advances.

