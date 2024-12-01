Prime Minister Modi's Call to action on Cybersecurity, Smart Policing, and National Security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised alarms over digital threats posed by cybercrimes and AI frauds, including the disruptive potential of deepfake technologies. Speaking at the 59th All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police, Modi urged leveraging technology to both tackle security challenges and reduce police workload.

Held against the backdrop of emerging security issues such as border threats with Bangladesh and Myanmar, urban crime, and the spread of malicious narratives, the conference also reviewed national security challenges ranging from counter-terrorism to economic security. Modi emphasized transforming policing through 'SMART' initiatives—strategic, meticulous, adaptable, reliable, and transparent—as the police charted future strategies.

The Prime Minister called for comprehensive documentation and implementation of successful urban policing initiatives across 100 cities. He highlighted the role of technology in policing and suggested organizing a national police hackathon as a collaborative solution forum. The conference included direct interactions among top police officials aimed at harmonizing strategic approaches to internal security.

