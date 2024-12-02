Rising Tensions in Tbilisi: Protests Against EU Talks Suspension

Tensions escalated in Tbilisi as Georgian police deployed water cannons and tear gas against demonstrators opposing the suspension of European Union membership talks. Protesters accused the Georgian Dream party of authoritarian and pro-Russian leanings, gathering en masse to express discontent.

The standoff, which continued into early Monday, saw police forcibly pushing demonstrators away from the parliament and down Rustaveli Avenue, citing safety concerns as fireworks were hurled at officers. Throughout recent days, 113 police officers sustained injuries amid the clashes.

Heightening the crisis, the Georgian government announced a four-year freeze on EU talks, alarming the EU and the US. President Salome Zourabichvili and opposition officials have called for actions against alleged election rigging. Georgian Dream defends its policies as necessary for national sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)