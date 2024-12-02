Left Menu

Rising Tensions in Tbilisi: Protests Against EU Talks Suspension

In Georgia, large-scale protests erupted in Tbilisi against the government's decision to halt EU membership talks, amid accusations of authoritarian and pro-Russian policies. The protests were met with police using water cannons and tear gas. Tensions have increased since EU talks were frozen, sparking international concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 02-12-2024 10:11 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 10:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Georgia

Tensions escalated in Tbilisi as Georgian police deployed water cannons and tear gas against demonstrators opposing the suspension of European Union membership talks. Protesters accused the Georgian Dream party of authoritarian and pro-Russian leanings, gathering en masse to express discontent.

The standoff, which continued into early Monday, saw police forcibly pushing demonstrators away from the parliament and down Rustaveli Avenue, citing safety concerns as fireworks were hurled at officers. Throughout recent days, 113 police officers sustained injuries amid the clashes.

Heightening the crisis, the Georgian government announced a four-year freeze on EU talks, alarming the EU and the US. President Salome Zourabichvili and opposition officials have called for actions against alleged election rigging. Georgian Dream defends its policies as necessary for national sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

