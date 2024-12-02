Fingerprints and CCTV: Cracking the Million-Dollar Heist in Kannur
A significant theft in Kannur, Kerala was resolved with the arrest of a neighbor. The suspect, Lijesh, was linked to the crime involving Rs 1 crore and 300 sovereigns of gold stolen from a trader's home. Critical evidence was gathered from CCTV and fingerprint analysis.
Kannur district police arrested a neighbor on Monday for allegedly stealing Rs 1 crore and 300 sovereigns of gold from a local trader's residence. The suspect, Lijesh, was apprehended after a detailed investigation.
Investigative breakthroughs came from CCTV footage and fingerprint evidence, leading to the recovery of stolen items at Vijesh's house, a welder by profession. The police noted that the suspect returned to the crime scene, captured by CCTV, tipping off his involvement.
The theft occurred while trader Ashraf and his family attended a wedding, discovering the crime days later. Key evidence such as a chisel and fingerprints were instrumental in solving the case, police confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
