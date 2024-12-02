Historic Parliament Consensus: Special Session Commemorates Constitution's 75th Anniversary

In a significant development, the Indian Parliament is set for a special two-day discussion to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption. This comes after the Modi government accepted a longstanding request from the Congress, potentially paving the way for smoother parliamentary proceedings.

The agreement was reached during a meeting with floor leaders, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announcing the allotted dates for the Constitution discussion in both Houses. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are scheduled to engage in deliberations on December 13-14 and 16-17, respectively.

The breakthrough moment is attributed to a concerted effort from the opposition, led by Congress's Rahul Gandhi. The discussions aim to reflect on constitutional values amidst a backdrop of ongoing political challenges, including unresolved violence incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)