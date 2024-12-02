Activist Paul Watson Behind Bars: Greenland to Decide Extradition

Paul Watson, a prominent anti-whaling advocate, continues to be held in detention in Greenland while Denmark deliberates his potential extradition to Japan. Watson, who recently turned 74, is known for founding the Sea Shepherd conservationist organization.

The U.S.-Canadian national was detained by authorities when his vessel docked at Nuuk's port on July 21. Watson is set to remain in custody until December 18, according to Greenland's police, as he appeals the decision of the Nuuk court.

Japan has long sought Watson, issuing an international warrant over a decade ago. He is accused of several charges related to a 2010 confrontation with a Japanese ship in the Antarctic Ocean, including breaking and entering, business obstruction, and causing injury and damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)