Tensions Rise: Fragile Ceasefire in Southern Lebanon Shaken by Israeli Strikes

Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon resulted in two fatalities as the fragile ceasefire with Hezbollah appears under threat. The truce, effective since November 27, restricts military operations, but accusations of violations persist. Lebanese authorities called for urgent monitoring to ensure compliance and prevent escalation.

Updated: 02-12-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon have claimed at least two lives, marking a serious breach in the ceasefire with Hezbollah, according to Lebanese authorities. This fragile truce, in effect since November 27, prohibits offensive military actions by both sides.

Lebanon's health ministry confirmed a fatal Israeli air attack on Marjayoun, close to the Israeli border. An Israeli drone strike also reportedly killed a Lebanese state security member in Nabatieh. The Lebanese army reported an Israeli drone attack on an army bulldozer in northeast Lebanon, near Syria's border.

Lebanese officials cited 54 Israeli violations of the ceasefire, urging international monitors to enforce the agreement more effectively. Meanwhile, Israeli media reported U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein warned Israel regarding the alleged breaches, yet the Israeli government remains silent on these reports.

