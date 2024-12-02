Hezbollah's Defensive Warning Strike Intensifies Tensions at Shebaa Farms
Hezbollah launched a 'defensive warning strike' against an Israeli military position in Shebaa Farms, in response to perceived ceasefire violations. The Israeli military reported the strike involved two missiles, causing no casualties. Both sides exchanged artillery and machinegun fire, with no injuries reported.
Hezbollah said it launched a 'defensive warning strike' on an Israeli military position in the contested Shebaa Farms area, responding to what it claims are ongoing Israeli ceasefire violations. Citing repeated airstrikes and shelling on Lebanese soil, the group justified its actions as defensive.
In response, the Israeli military stated that Hezbollah's strike comprised two missiles, but fortunately, no casualties resulted from the attack. Tensions in the area have been simmering, with both sides keeping a close watch amid rising hostilities.
The retaliatory incidents also included Israeli artillery firing shells toward Beit Lif in southern Lebanon's Bint Jbeil district, and targeting Yaroun with heavy machinegun fire. Lebanon's National News Agency confirmed these incidents but reported no injuries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
