Spy Games: Bulgarian Nationals' Alleged Espionage Plot Unveiled
A group of Bulgarian nationals allegedly involved in a Russian espionage network targeted a journalist from Bellingcat using deceptive tactics like a 'honey trap.' They also surveilled Ukrainian training at a U.S. base in Germany. Their trial is ongoing at London's Old Bailey court.
A group of Bulgarian nationals allegedly engaged in espionage activities for Russia is facing trial after being accused of attempting to ensnare a Bellingcat investigative journalist in a 'honey trap,' as revealed in London's Old Bailey court on Monday.
Katrin Ivanova, 33, Vanya Gaberova, 30, and Tihomir Ivanchev, 39, reportedly spied on individuals including dissidents, and monitored a U.S. military base in Germany where Ukrainian troops were being trained. The trio denies the charges and asserts their innocence.
The operation was allegedly directed by Jan Marsalek, a former Wirecard executive with unknown whereabouts. The court learned that Marsalek consulted about potentially kidnapping a Russian journalist in Britain. The trial is set to continue until February.
