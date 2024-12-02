Left Menu

Spy Games: Bulgarian Nationals' Alleged Espionage Plot Unveiled

A group of Bulgarian nationals allegedly involved in a Russian espionage network targeted a journalist from Bellingcat using deceptive tactics like a 'honey trap.' They also surveilled Ukrainian training at a U.S. base in Germany. Their trial is ongoing at London's Old Bailey court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A group of Bulgarian nationals allegedly engaged in espionage activities for Russia is facing trial after being accused of attempting to ensnare a Bellingcat investigative journalist in a 'honey trap,' as revealed in London's Old Bailey court on Monday.

Katrin Ivanova, 33, Vanya Gaberova, 30, and Tihomir Ivanchev, 39, reportedly spied on individuals including dissidents, and monitored a U.S. military base in Germany where Ukrainian troops were being trained. The trio denies the charges and asserts their innocence.

The operation was allegedly directed by Jan Marsalek, a former Wirecard executive with unknown whereabouts. The court learned that Marsalek consulted about potentially kidnapping a Russian journalist in Britain. The trial is set to continue until February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

