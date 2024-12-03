Escalating Conflict in Northwest Syria Claims 44 Lives
In the span of a week, 44 civilians were killed in northwest Syria due to escalating violence. The United Nations reports significant displacement and damaged infrastructure, including vital services like hospitals and schools. The ongoing clashes involve Syrian rebels and government forces, exacerbating humanitarian concerns.
At least 44 civilians, comprising 12 children and seven women, lost their lives in northwest Syria between November 26 and December 1, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
The agency reported that more than 48,500 people have been displaced during this period. Key infrastructure, encompassing essential services such as hospitals, schools, and water stations, has suffered damage amid the intensifying hostilities between Syrian rebels and government forces.
The ongoing conflict has significantly disrupted civilian life, highlighting the urgent need for international attention to alleviate the escalating humanitarian crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
