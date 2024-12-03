Left Menu

Escalating Conflict in Northwest Syria Claims 44 Lives

In the span of a week, 44 civilians were killed in northwest Syria due to escalating violence. The United Nations reports significant displacement and damaged infrastructure, including vital services like hospitals and schools. The ongoing clashes involve Syrian rebels and government forces, exacerbating humanitarian concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 00:29 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 00:29 IST
Escalating Conflict in Northwest Syria Claims 44 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least 44 civilians, comprising 12 children and seven women, lost their lives in northwest Syria between November 26 and December 1, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The agency reported that more than 48,500 people have been displaced during this period. Key infrastructure, encompassing essential services such as hospitals, schools, and water stations, has suffered damage amid the intensifying hostilities between Syrian rebels and government forces.

The ongoing conflict has significantly disrupted civilian life, highlighting the urgent need for international attention to alleviate the escalating humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024