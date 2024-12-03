Left Menu

Trade Tension: Trudeau and Trump Clash Over Tariff Threats

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discusses the potential negative impact of proposed U.S. tariffs with President-elect Donald Trump. Canada considers retaliatory measures as economists warn of rising prices. Despite productive talks, no assurance is given, causing concern over future trade relations between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Updated: 03-12-2024 03:51 IST
Trade Tension: Trudeau and Trump Clash Over Tariff Threats
  • Country:
  • Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss the proposed tariffs on Canadian imports, highlighting the potential harm to both economies. The meeting, held at Mar-a-Lago, aimed to differentiate Canada's situation from Mexico's in terms of drug and migrant issues.

Despite productive conversations, Canadian officials returned without assurance that Trump would refrain from imposing a 25% tariff on all Canadian products. This has raised concerns about rising consumer costs for various goods if the tariffs take effect.

Canada plans possible retaliatory tariffs while continuing to stress its unique trade relationship with the U.S. Mexico's president also called for respect and highlighted Mexico's cultural contributions, adding to the diplomatic tension surrounding the issue.

