Left Menu

Vietnamese Tycoon Faces Death Sentence in Historic Fraud Case

Truong My Lan, a real estate tycoon in Vietnam, has had her death sentence upheld for embezzlement and bribery in a $12 billion fraud case. Despite returning some funds and showing remorse, her appeal was rejected. The case has impacted the financial market and intensified Vietnam's anti-corruption effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 11:17 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 10:44 IST
Vietnamese Tycoon Faces Death Sentence in Historic Fraud Case
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:

A Vietnamese court has upheld the death sentence for Truong My Lan, a prominent real estate tycoon, dismissing her appeal in a $12 billion fraud case, according to state media. She was convicted of embezzlement and bribery, marking one of Vietnam's most significant financial scandals.

Despite the possibility of sentence reduction if Lan returns a substantial portion of the stolen funds, her actions have been deemed extraordinarily damaging to the financial market and society, a state prosecution representative noted. This decision accentuates Vietnam's continued crackdown on corruption.

Lan's legal representative cited mitigating factors such as her admission of guilt and partial restitution; however, these were insufficient for the court. Lan’s arrest dramatically impacted the financial sector, triggering a banking crisis that necessitated a $24 billion central bank intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024