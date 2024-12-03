Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Government Over Rising China Imports Amid Tensions

During a Lok Sabha debate on the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi criticized the rising imports from China despite ongoing tensions. Gogoi questioned the government's contradictory actions regarding India-China relations and addressed other issues like demonetization, electoral bonds, and banking fairness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:57 IST
  • India

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday took the government to task over the increasing imports from China, even as India-China relations remain fraught.

During a Lok Sabha discussion on the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Gogoi called out the government's inconsistency, highlighting a rising trade deficit with China amid claims of severed ties.

The Congress Deputy Leader also scrutinized government policies such as demonetization and electoral bonds, further pointing out ethical lapses in banking and regulators' practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

