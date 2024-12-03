Erdogan Prioritizes Calm Borders: Turkey's Stance on Syria

President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey communicated with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Tuesday, underscoring the priority of maintaining calm borders.

Erdogan highlighted the need for the Syrian government to actively participate in a political process to de-escalate tensions in northern Syria, according to Turkey's presidential office.

The Turkish president reiterated his country's commitment to Syria's territorial integrity and emphasized the importance of preventing civilian casualties while addressing security concerns involving the PKK.

