Erdogan Prioritizes Calm Borders: Turkey's Stance on Syria
President Tayyip Erdogan emphasized to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani the importance of maintaining calm borders and urged Syria's government to engage in a genuine political process. Erdogan highlighted steps to counteract the PKK and stressed Turkey's commitment to Syria's territorial integrity while avoiding civilian casualties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:38 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey communicated with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Tuesday, underscoring the priority of maintaining calm borders.
Erdogan highlighted the need for the Syrian government to actively participate in a political process to de-escalate tensions in northern Syria, according to Turkey's presidential office.
The Turkish president reiterated his country's commitment to Syria's territorial integrity and emphasized the importance of preventing civilian casualties while addressing security concerns involving the PKK.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement