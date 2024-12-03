Left Menu

Erdogan Prioritizes Calm Borders: Turkey's Stance on Syria

President Tayyip Erdogan emphasized to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani the importance of maintaining calm borders and urged Syria's government to engage in a genuine political process. Erdogan highlighted steps to counteract the PKK and stressed Turkey's commitment to Syria's territorial integrity while avoiding civilian casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:38 IST
Erdogan Prioritizes Calm Borders: Turkey's Stance on Syria
President Tayyip Erdogan
  • Country:
  • Turkey

President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey communicated with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Tuesday, underscoring the priority of maintaining calm borders.

Erdogan highlighted the need for the Syrian government to actively participate in a political process to de-escalate tensions in northern Syria, according to Turkey's presidential office.

The Turkish president reiterated his country's commitment to Syria's territorial integrity and emphasized the importance of preventing civilian casualties while addressing security concerns involving the PKK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024