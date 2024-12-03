Omar Abdullah's Bold Move: Ban on Re-Employment and Push for Efficient Governance

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has laid down a strong directive to ban re-employment, extensions, and attachments within the government, allowing exceptions only under extraordinary circumstances. These measures reflect Abdullah's commitment to streamlined governance and administrative efficiency.

During a high-level meeting, Abdullah reviewed key administrative functions, urging the integration of the Samadhan grievance redress system with his Public Services Outreach Office. This integration aims to enhance the citizen-government interface, ensuring efficient public service delivery.

Additionally, Abdullah assessed the civil aviation department's operations, particularly the subsidized helicopter service. He instructed officials to expand routes, particularly to remote areas, underlining the role of connectivity in driving economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)