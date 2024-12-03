Left Menu

Syrian Rebels Push Towards Hama Amid Escalating Conflict

Syrian rebels made significant advances towards Hama, challenging government forces and increasing pressure on President Bashar al-Assad. The conflict's resurgence involves regional powers, complicating Syria's battlefield dynamics and threatening regional stability. With Iran-backed militias entering Syria and multiple global forces on the ground, the tension is palpable.

Syrian rebels have advanced towards the key city of Hama, posing a renewed threat to government forces under President Bashar al-Assad. This development comes after the rebels' unexpected capture of Aleppo last week, which sent shockwaves through the regime.

Amid the intensifying conflict, Assad's allies, Russia and Iran, are rallying support against the insurgents. The situation has drawn regional concern, with Iraq's Prime Minister accusing Israeli airstrikes for escalating tensions, while Iranian-backed militias have entered Syria to bolster government forces.

The conflict involves numerous global players, including Russia, the U.S., and Turkey adding complexity to the battlefield. Rebel movements have opened new fronts against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), indicating a fraught and dynamic military situation with significant implications for regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

