Love Turns Lethal: Tragic Case Unveiled in Jharkhand

A 19-year-old in Jharkhand was arrested for allegedly killing his 24-year-old lover with a concrete slab after she refused his demand for sex. The crime occurred near the Kharkai river. The murder was not a rape, contrary to family claims. Calls for a deeper investigation have risen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seraikela | Updated: 04-12-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 00:11 IST
The police in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district have reportedly cracked the murder case of a 24-year-old woman, allegedly killed by her teenage lover. The incident took place last week, and the suspect is said to have used a piece of a concrete slab as a weapon.

The victim's body was discovered on the Kharkhai river's bank on November 28. Law enforcement successfully apprehended her 19-year-old lover, identified as Ghansiram Murmu, alias Rahul. A postmortem report confirmed that the woman had not been raped, countering her family's allegations.

Discontent with police findings, the victim's family is calling for a high-level investigation. Adding to the controversy, BJP leader Ramesh Hansda suggested multiple individuals might have been involved, pointing to evidence of consumption found at the scene.

