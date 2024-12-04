Escalating Police Violence in Sao Paulo: Shocking Incidents Spark Outrage

A disturbing act of police brutality took place in Sao Paulo when a military police officer was caught on video throwing a man off a bridge. The footage aired on local television, sparking immediate backlash from the public and media figures.

The military police force in Brazil's largest metropolitan area has acted swiftly, identifying and suspending the officers involved. The state secretariat of public security has condemned their actions and announced an investigation, reflecting public concern over rising police violence in the region.

Governor Tarcísio de Freitas, an ally of former President Jair Bolsonaro, is under scrutiny. Critics argue that despite his moderate stance, police violence has increased significantly during his tenure, with the number of fatalities at the hands of police officers soaring by over 50% in early 2024 compared to the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)