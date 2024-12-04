Left Menu

Tensions Rise in South Korea as President Yoon Declares and Revokes Martial Law

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law but later announced its revocation after parliamentary opposition. This dramatic decision led to military deployments around the parliament, stirring tension and protests. Yoon faces challenges in governing against an opposition-led parliament, marking a notable political crisis in South Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 04-12-2024 01:55 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 01:55 IST
  • South Korea

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, only to announce its revocation hours later after facing parliamentary opposition. His decision triggered the deployment of troops around the National Assembly, raising alarms of potential authoritarianism reminiscent of past political eras.

The announcement sparked protests, with parliament voting overwhelmingly to revoke the martial law. National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik and opposition parties strongly condemned Yoon's move, vowing to protect democracy as military personnel began withdrawing from the parliamentary grounds despite initial confrontations with protesters.

President Yoon cited threats from 'anti-state forces' and tensions with North Korea as reasons for his declaration. Despite his repeated criticisms of the opposition-controlled parliament, Yoon withdrew martial law following domestic and international concern, including a cautious response from the United States.

