Left Menu

Crypto Titan Alex Mashinsky Faces the Music: A Plea Deal Amidst Crisis

Alex Mashinsky, founder of Celsius Network, is set to plead guilty to two fraud charges related to market manipulation. The move comes after a major downturn in the crypto sector. Mashinsky and his company faced legal challenges following the cryptocurrency slump. He initially pled not guilty but later agreed to the plea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 02:01 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 02:01 IST
Crypto Titan Alex Mashinsky Faces the Music: A Plea Deal Amidst Crisis

Alex Mashinsky, the founder and former CEO of Celsius Network, announced his intention on Tuesday to plead guilty to two fraud charges. The case, which has captured significant attention, is set against the backdrop of a volatile cryptocurrency market.

Indicted in July 2023 on multiple charges, including fraud and market manipulation, Mashinsky was initially steadfast in pleading not guilty. However, during a recent hearing, he conceded to commodities fraud and manipulating the proprietary crypto token's value.

Amidst a global crypto collapse, Celsius Network was one of several companies that faltered, ultimately filing for bankruptcy in July 2022. Mashinsky's plea and the case highlight regulatory challenges facing the nascent crypto-lending industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024