Tensions Rise Over Disputed South China Sea Shoal

On Tuesday, China's Coast Guard announced an encounter involving Philippine vessels attempting to breach what China claims as its territorial waters around a contested shoal in the South China Sea.

Coast guard spokesperson Liu Dejun stated that the Philippine ships had taken dangerous actions in approaching Chinese patrol vessels performing routine law enforcement duties near the Scarborough Shoal.

Liu emphasized that China had exercised control over the situation, reiterating its stance on territorial rights in the disputed maritime region, which continues to be a point of contention between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)