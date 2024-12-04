Tensions Rise Over Disputed South China Sea Shoal
China's Coast Guard reported an incident where Philippine ships attempted to enter its territorial waters near the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. China claims the area, asserting control over the approaching vessels. This underscores continued tensions between the nations over maritime boundaries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 04-12-2024 06:25 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 06:25 IST
- Country:
- China
On Tuesday, China's Coast Guard announced an encounter involving Philippine vessels attempting to breach what China claims as its territorial waters around a contested shoal in the South China Sea.
Coast guard spokesperson Liu Dejun stated that the Philippine ships had taken dangerous actions in approaching Chinese patrol vessels performing routine law enforcement duties near the Scarborough Shoal.
Liu emphasized that China had exercised control over the situation, reiterating its stance on territorial rights in the disputed maritime region, which continues to be a point of contention between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement