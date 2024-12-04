Left Menu

Grenade Attack Sparks Massive Hunt in Poonch

In Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, two grenades were lobbed at an Army post early Wednesday. Only one grenade exploded, resulting in no casualties. The Army and police have launched a search operation to track the terrorists responsible for the attack, which occurred behind an Army camp in Surankote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-12-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 13:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Wednesday, terrorists hurled two grenades at an Army post in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, according to officials. Fortunately, only one of the grenades exploded, resulting in no casualties.

Security forces commenced a search operation in pursuit of the perpetrators. The attack took place behind an Army camp in the Surankote area, where the second grenade was found and expertly defused.

Authorities discovered the exploded grenade's safety pin near the Army camp's perimeter wall. The Army and police have initiated a comprehensive search operation to apprehend the terrorists, who fled immediately after the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

