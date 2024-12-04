Grenade Attack Sparks Massive Hunt in Poonch

In the early hours of Wednesday, terrorists hurled two grenades at an Army post in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, according to officials. Fortunately, only one of the grenades exploded, resulting in no casualties.

Security forces commenced a search operation in pursuit of the perpetrators. The attack took place behind an Army camp in the Surankote area, where the second grenade was found and expertly defused.

Authorities discovered the exploded grenade's safety pin near the Army camp's perimeter wall. The Army and police have initiated a comprehensive search operation to apprehend the terrorists, who fled immediately after the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)