Hyundai Labor Union Prepares for Strikes Amid Political Turmoil
Hyundai Motor's labour union plans short strikes this week, escalating to a full strike in December if President Yoon Suk Yeol doesn't resign. This follows widespread backlash against Yoon for declaring martial law, then reversing the decision hours later.
Hyundai Motor's labor union has announced plans to hold four-hour strikes on Thursday and Friday, according to a spokesperson. The union is part of the broader Metal Workers' Union, which has warned of a full-scale strike on December 11 if South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol does not step down, Yonhap news agency reported.
President Yoon has faced mounting calls for resignation or impeachment after his controversial martial law declaration, which he later retracted under public pressure. This decision sparked widespread criticism from unions and other organizations.
Hyundai Motor was unavailable for immediate comment on the planned actions or their potential impact on operations.
