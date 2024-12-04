Left Menu

Hyundai Labor Union Prepares for Strikes Amid Political Turmoil

Hyundai Motor's labour union plans short strikes this week, escalating to a full strike in December if President Yoon Suk Yeol doesn't resign. This follows widespread backlash against Yoon for declaring martial law, then reversing the decision hours later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 04-12-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 13:38 IST
Hyundai Labor Union Prepares for Strikes Amid Political Turmoil
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Hyundai Motor's labor union has announced plans to hold four-hour strikes on Thursday and Friday, according to a spokesperson. The union is part of the broader Metal Workers' Union, which has warned of a full-scale strike on December 11 if South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol does not step down, Yonhap news agency reported.

President Yoon has faced mounting calls for resignation or impeachment after his controversial martial law declaration, which he later retracted under public pressure. This decision sparked widespread criticism from unions and other organizations.

Hyundai Motor was unavailable for immediate comment on the planned actions or their potential impact on operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024