Delhi High Court Upholds Free Speech in Navjot Sidhu's Cancer Cure Claims Debate

The Delhi High Court dismissed a plea against Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's claims on dietary remedies helping his wife's cancer battle. The bench emphasized the persistence of free speech, suggesting public debate as a counter, and highlighted the impracticality of restricting free expression through legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 13:51 IST
The Delhi High Court has taken a stand in favor of free speech, dismissing a plea against Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's comments about his wife's diet aiding her cancer treatment. On Wednesday, Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela underscored that Sidhu was merely expressing his opinion, which the public is free to challenge in open discourse.

At the heart of the matter lies Sidhu's claim that a regimen of certain foods supported his wife's recovery from stage 4 cancer—specifically advocating for items like lemon water and turmeric. However, the bench advised countering such assertions through dialogue rather than legal proceedings, maintaining that freedom of speech should not be curtailed by threats of legal action.

The controversy reached a wider audience as oncologists and professionals rebutted Sidhu's claims, cautioned against endorsing treatments not supported by scientific evidence, and emphasized standard medical protocols as the source of recovery. Despite this, the court held firm, advocating for freedom of expression and public debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

