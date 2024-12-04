Golden Temple Shock: Attack on Akali Leader Sparks Outrage

In a shocking incident at the revered Golden Temple, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal was the target of gunfire while performing 'sewa' at the religious site. Harjinder Singh Dhami, president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, has strongly condemned the attack, labeling it both 'immoral' and a desecration of the temple's sacred aura.

The shooter, identified as former terrorist Narain Singh Chaura, fired at Badal at close range during the penance for the Shiromani Akali Dal's past actions in Punjab. The bullet narrowly missed Badal, thanks to the swift intervention of a plainclothes police officer.

This audacious attempt on Badal's life not only insults the orders of the Akal Takht Sahib but also raises significant questions about the current state of law and order in Punjab. Dhami has urged the Punjab police to ensure the protection of all Akali leaders performing religious duties.

