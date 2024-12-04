Maiyan Samman Yojana Exclusion Sparks Controversy in Jharkhand
Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi accuses the state government of excluding eligible women from the Maiyan Samman Yojana. He demands special camps to address the issue and ensure timely pension and ration distribution. The scheme had been a factor in the INDIA bloc's electoral success.
In a recent development, Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi has alleged the exclusion of many eligible women from the Maiyan Samman Yojana benefits.
Marandi has called upon Chief Minister Hemant Soren to organize special camps to include those who have been overlooked in the state-run scheme. Providing financial aid to women aged between 18 and 50, the Maiyan Samman Yojana is set to increase its payments from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 starting this month, as contradicted by a recent government order. Marandi reported ongoing interactions in his Dhanwar constituency, where women from various villages voiced their grievances about being ignored despite eligibility.
Accusing negligence and highlighting payment delays of old-age and widow pensions, Marandi urged the establishment to ensure food and financial security through these benefits. Launched in August, benefiting over 50 lakh women, the scheme significantly influenced the INDIA bloc's recent electoral victory.
