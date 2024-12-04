Sabadell Triumphs in Legal Battle Over Property Deal
Sabadell secured a victory in a London lawsuit against Cerberus Capital Management, receiving over 405 million euros, including interest, after a High Court trial. Judge Andrew Baker ruled in favor of Sabadell, awarding them approximately 358.5 million euros, plus 47.4 million euros in interest.
In a significant legal triumph, Sabadell has won a lawsuit in London's High Court against Cerberus Capital Management concerning a contentious property deal.
The court awarded the Spanish bank over 405 million euros, which includes 47.4 million euros in interest, following favorable judgment by Judge Andrew Baker.
This substantial ruling underscores the extensive legal and financial battles faced by large financial institutions in property transactions.
