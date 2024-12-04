Left Menu

Wall Street Soars: Indices Reach New Heights

Wall Street indices surged on Wednesday with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reaching record highs. Investors are keenly observing upcoming economic data and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks. The Dow Jones increased by 235.5 points, S&P 500 by 19.5 points, and Nasdaq by 106.6 points at the opening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:04 IST
Wall Street's major indices opened on a high note Wednesday, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reaching unprecedented levels. This surge comes as investors focus on crucial economic data and await comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

At the start of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 235.5 points, or 0.53%, reaching 44,941.05. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 gained 19.5 points, or 0.32%, rising to 6,069.39​; the Nasdaq Composite jumped 106.6 points, or 0.55%, marking 19,587.477 at the bell.

This growth reflects investor optimism and reinforces confidence in market conditions, sparking interest in how upcoming data will shape future movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

