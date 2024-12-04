Wall Street Soars: Indices Reach New Heights
Wall Street's major indices opened on a high note Wednesday, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reaching unprecedented levels. This surge comes as investors focus on crucial economic data and await comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
At the start of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 235.5 points, or 0.53%, reaching 44,941.05. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 gained 19.5 points, or 0.32%, rising to 6,069.39; the Nasdaq Composite jumped 106.6 points, or 0.55%, marking 19,587.477 at the bell.
This growth reflects investor optimism and reinforces confidence in market conditions, sparking interest in how upcoming data will shape future movements.
