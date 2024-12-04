Left Menu

Britain and Qatar: Strengthening Ties Through Investment

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, have committed to enhancing their countries' investment connections. With Qatar's pledge to invest £1 billion in Britain's climate technology, both nations are set to benefit significantly from the deepened ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-12-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 23:28 IST
Britain and Qatar: Strengthening Ties Through Investment
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a pivotal meeting, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, have pledged to strengthen the investment relations between their respective countries. The announcement came at the conclusion of a Qatari state visit to Britain, highlighting mutual commitments to economic collaboration.

The leaders discussed Qatar's significant investment pledge of £1 billion towards climate technology in Britain, a move aligning with Starmer's vision of modernizing infrastructure and transitioning to a sustainable energy system. This investment is expected to offer substantial mutual advantages as the two countries foster their economic partnership.

Qatar's influence in the UK is already notable, with its investment authority holding major stakes in key areas like the Canary Wharf district, Barclays, and Heathrow Airport. This visit underscores a continued effort to expand financial cooperation, further cementing Qatar's position as a significant British economic partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024