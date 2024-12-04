Delayed Wages: A Growing NREGA Crisis

A clash has erupted between the NREGA Sangharsh Morcha and the Union rural development ministry over delays in wage payments to workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). Contrary to official claims, the grassroots organization states payments are not being credited on time.

The NREGA Sangharsh Morcha, an alliance of workers' collectives and unions, has announced a two-day protest at Jantar Mantar to push for increased wage rates and transparency. They criticize budget allocations and technical measures like the Aadhaar Payments System, which are causing significant worker inconveniences.

Additionally, there are concerns about the deletion of job cards due to Aadhaar-related issues, affecting millions of workers. Despite government reassurances of transparency and efficiency, the Morcha is calling for detailed investigations into these issues to protect workers' rights.

