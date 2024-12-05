North Korea-Russia Treaty: A New Strategic Alliance

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, a landmark agreement between North Korea and Russia, became effective this Wednesday following the exchange of ratification instruments in Moscow, as reported by the North Korean news agency KCNA on Thursday.

Initially signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Pyongyang in June, the treaty involves a mutual defense pact with North Korea's Kim Jong Un. This includes provisions for immediate military assistance in the event of armed aggression against either party. KCNA highlighted that the treaty would help establish a multi-polarized world order, countering domination and hegemony.

The agreement arrives as North Korea is increasingly engaged in the Ukraine conflict, deploying over 10,000 troops to support Russia. Despite the lack of official acknowledgment from either nation, reports suggest shipments of military supplies, including ammunition, mobile howitzers, and rocket launchers, from North Korea to Russia.