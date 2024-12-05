Tragedy in Bad Zwesten: Hospital Worker Killed by Crossbow Attack

A hospital worker in central Germany tragically lost her life after being struck by a crossbow, authorities disclosed on Thursday.

The assailant attacked the 50-year-old employee at a medical facility in Bad Zwesten on Wednesday afternoon. Despite efforts, she succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Investigators rapidly identified and apprehended a 58-year-old suspect from near the Passau region at a Bavarian rest area overnight.

Law enforcement officials have confiscated evidence related to the case, although specifics were not immediately provided. Prosecutors and police are diligently working to uncover the reasons behind this shocking event and have called on witnesses to come forward with any pertinent information.

