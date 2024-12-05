Silent Farewell in Churachandpur: The Kuki-Zo Youths Laid to Rest

In a somber and emotional ceremony, twelve Kuki-Zo youths were laid to rest in Churachandpur, Manipur, on Thursday. Ten of these youths were previously involved in a controversial gunfight with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jiribam district.

The funeral, marked by a total shutdown in the hill district, witnessed participation from thousands of mourners, including a delegation from Mizoram and various tribal leaders. The widespread attendance underscored deep-rooted ethnic tensions in the region.

Tribal leaders called for an exhaustive investigation into the deaths, citing post-mortem reports that suggested the youths were shot from behind. The incident highlights ongoing conflict between the Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and the Kuki-Zo groups residing in the hills.

(With inputs from agencies.)