Silent Farewell in Churachandpur: The Kuki-Zo Youths Laid to Rest

Twelve Kuki-Zo youths, including ten killed in an alleged gunfight with CRPF in Manipur, were laid to rest in Churachandpur. A delegation from Mizoram and various tribe leaders attended, demanding a thorough investigation. The funeral highlighted ongoing ethnic tensions between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Churachandpur | Updated: 05-12-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a somber and emotional ceremony, twelve Kuki-Zo youths were laid to rest in Churachandpur, Manipur, on Thursday. Ten of these youths were previously involved in a controversial gunfight with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jiribam district.

The funeral, marked by a total shutdown in the hill district, witnessed participation from thousands of mourners, including a delegation from Mizoram and various tribal leaders. The widespread attendance underscored deep-rooted ethnic tensions in the region.

Tribal leaders called for an exhaustive investigation into the deaths, citing post-mortem reports that suggested the youths were shot from behind. The incident highlights ongoing conflict between the Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and the Kuki-Zo groups residing in the hills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

