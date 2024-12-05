Strategic Talks on India-China Border: Reflecting on Eastern Ladakh Conflict

India and China have resumed diplomatic discourse under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) to prevent future border conflicts, following their troop withdrawal from key standoff points in Ladakh.

Meeting in New Delhi, both nations agreed to maintain peace and tranquility in accordance with existing bilateral agreements, while also preparing for future talks involving their Special Representatives on boundary questions.

The dialogue reflects on lessons from the 2020 military standoff at Ladakh, which strained ties after a fatal encounter at Galwan Valley. The recent disengagement agreement resolved pending issues, paving the way for revived diplomatic efforts led by India's NSA Ajit Doval and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

